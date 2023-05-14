IMF loan deal went smoothly as Bangladesh wasn’t in danger of default, says Zaidi Sattar

The International Monetary Fund came to an agreement with Bangladesh on a $4.7 billion loan package quite quickly because the country was not in danger of defaulting on its debts, says trade economist Zaidi Sattar.



“Bangladesh went to the IMF to request some IMF support as a pre-emptive measure to tide over the balance of payments pressures that came externally,” he said in an interview with bdnews24.com’s Inside Out.



“It wasn't something that was created from inside, it was the Russo-Ukraine war, the supply chain disruption; the spike in food and fuel prices brought about the import surge that took place in Bangladesh.”



The import surge led to balance of payments pressures due to the widening current account deficit, he said. But, Bangladesh has fared better than some of its neighbours because of its 'prudent' macroeconomic management over the past 25-30 years.