Energy stocks aid rebound in Indian shares after lacklustre start

India's stock benchmarks bounced back from early losses, aided by a recovery in energy and financials, after booking profits at record high levels in the previous session even as the global market rally lost steam.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty rose 0.50% to 21,255.05, while the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.51% to 70,865.10.

"We think there is still room on the upside for Indian markets," said Sanjiv Bhasin, director at IIFL Securities, citing rising foreign inflows on India's demographic premium, consumption growth, easing global rate outlook and robust domestic growth momentum.

The Nifty 50 is up 5.57% so far in December, on course to log its best monthly performance in 2023, despite profit-taking on Wednesday.

High-weightage energy and financial stocks, gained 1.77% and 0.59%, respectively, on the day, leading the index gains. They had dropped 2.68% and 1.09%, respectively, in the previous session.

Reliance Industries, the second heaviest stock in Nifty 50, gained 1.4% on multiple block deals.

The small-caps and mid-caps gained about 2% and 1.7%, respectively, after a sharp slide in the previous session.