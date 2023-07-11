Hong Kong plans widespread ban of Japanese sea products

Hong Kong leader John Lee on Tuesday said the city will ban seafood products from a large number of Japanese prefectures if Tokyo goes ahead with a plan to discharge treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima plant into the ocean.

Hong Kong is Japan's second-largest market for agricultural and fisheries exports. Mainland China is its biggest.

Japan's plan, approved by UN nuclear watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has faced opposition at home and abroad over concerns for food safety. Tokyo says the releases will be safe and meet global standards.

Hong Kong's current ban on shipments from one prefecture would "definitely" be expanded, said Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, at a media briefing.