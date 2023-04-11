Companies, banks bet Indian rupee's recovery has more legs: analysts

Corporates who trade in forex markets and proprietary desks of banks are wagering that the Indian rupee will appreciate further against the US dollar, helped by a narrowing current account deficit and better "carry" returns, several bankers and analysts said.

The rupee reached 81.78 to the US dollar on Monday, its highest in about a month and up about a percent since the beginning of March. It was last at 82 to the dollar.

The rupee is on a three week winning run, outperforming the Chinese yuan and the South Korean won in that period.

"What we are talking of is the next two to three months. If you ask most traders, there is a definite bias towards rupee appreciation," head of trading at a large foreign bank said.