    Bangladesh’s inward remittances rise slightly in first half of FY23

    Bangladesh posts around 2.5 percent rise in inward remittances in the first six months of 2022-23

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Jan 2023, 01:31 PM
    Updated : 1 Jan 2023, 01:31 PM

    Bangladeshi emigrants have sent home nearly $1.7 billion through the banking channel in December, raising the total to nearly $10.5 billion in the first half of the 2022-23 fiscal year.

    The inward remittances rose about 4.24 percent year-on-year in December. The rise was 2.5 percent in the July-December period.

    December remittances were 6.56 percent higher than the funds sent in November, according to Bangladesh Bank data released on Sunday.

    Measures taken in tandem by the central bank and the government helped the remittance inflow to some extent as in July, the country received $2.09 billion from expatriates, which was the highest in 14 months. In August, Bangladeshi expatriates sent out $2.03 billion, up 12.58 percent year on year.

    But in September, remittances decreased by 10.84 percent year-on-year to about $1.54 billion as fears of a global recession and volatility in the foreign currency market due to the Russia-Ukraine war continued to affect the country’s economy.

    Remittances sent home by Bangladeshis abroad then fell 7.3 percent year-on-year to about $1.53 billion in October, the lowest in eight months.

    Bangladesh saw inward remittance slump by 15.12 percent to $21.03 billion year on year in 2021-22 after growing by more than 36 percent to $24.78 billion in 2020-21.

    The government has set a target of 15 percent growth in remittances in 2022-23.

    In recent months, the central bank further eased paperwork requirements for remittances, while the government continued cash incentives on the money sent by expatriates to encourage them to use the legal channels.

    Hundi, an illegal channel of making cross-border transactions, however, continued to affect the inward remittances.

    In this illegal system, expatriate Bangladeshis pay Hundi agents in foreign currencies abroad and local agents pay the expatriates’ relatives in taka in Bangladesh.

    Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder had said in December that exporters and importers are also using the unauthorised channel to launder money.

    He said the Bank bolstered its efforts to stop Hundi as the foreign currency reserves of the country kept dwindling.

    The central bank in November urged expatriates to send money through the banks, reminding them of legal consequences for using illegal means to conduct cross-border transactions.

