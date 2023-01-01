Bangladesh’s inward remittances rise slightly in first half of FY23

Bangladeshi emigrants have sent home nearly $1.7 billion through the banking channel in December, raising the total to nearly $10.5 billion in the first half of the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The inward remittances rose about 4.24 percent year-on-year in December. The rise was 2.5 percent in the July-December period.

December remittances were 6.56 percent higher than the funds sent in November, according to Bangladesh Bank data released on Sunday.

Measures taken in tandem by the central bank and the government helped the remittance inflow to some extent as in July, the country received $2.09 billion from expatriates, which was the highest in 14 months. In August, Bangladeshi expatriates sent out $2.03 billion, up 12.58 percent year on year.