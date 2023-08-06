Govt targets Tk 350 bn in loans support for agriculture, incentivises king prawn, crab farms

The Bangladesh Bank has announced its ‘Agriculture and Rural Credit’ policy with a target of distributing Tk 350 billion in the current fiscal year, a 13.60 percent jump year on year.

The government increased the agriculture loan target by 8.88 percent year-on-year to Tk 308 billion in the previous fiscal year.

In FY2023, however, the government crossed its target and distributed Tk 320 billion in agricultural loans, said Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan at a press briefing on Sunday. He said the target for the 2023-24 fiscal year was set at Tk 350 billion.

The central bank has made a few more sectors eligible for the loans in light of the government’s focus on accelerating agricultural production in the country to ensure food safety after the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the Ukraine war.

The new policy allows farmers to take loans for farming king prawn, crab, eel, black paddy, and avocado.