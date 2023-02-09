    বাংলা

    Pakistani PM approves IMF agreement: Geo citing sources

    The IMF and Pakistan have been in talks over an economic reform deal aimed at releasing critical funds

    Reuters
    Published : 9 Feb 2023, 04:00 PM
    Updated : 9 Feb 2023, 04:00 PM

    Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has approved a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and all matters over the bailout programme are settled, local broadcaster Geo said on Thursday, citing sources.

    Cash-strapped Pakistan had been due to wrap up talks on Thursday with the IMF in a bid to unlock stalled funds from a $6.5 billion bailout to ward off economic meltdown.

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher