Gas crisis cuts sugar production at mills, says commerce minister

A gas supply crisis at mills has reduced the production of sugar and increased the market price, according to Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.

But sugar can still be bought at the market, the commerce minister said on Thursday following a meeting with a taskforce on inflation and market monitoring.

The minister would not give a straight answer when asked when the supply of sugar would stabilise and prices would return to the level set by the government.

“The supply of sugar needs to be regular,” he said. “If the supply is slow, there is a problem. If it returns to normal, it will be sold at the set price.”

"I don’t see any negative impact on sugar. Sugar is available. There will be no problems until January. However, sugar production has been disrupted by irregular gas supply," he said.