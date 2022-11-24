Hasina says talk of liquidity crisis in Bangladesh’s banks ‘is a lie’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the murmur of a liquidity crisis in the banks are plain rumours and urged members of the public not to heed to it.

“It’s a lie that there is no money in the banks,” she said while addressing an Awami League rally in Jashore on Thursday.

She reassured people of Bangladesh’s economic strength as she sought votes for her ruling Awami League ahead of next year’s parliamentary polls. "I see some people talk about reserves. There is no problem with the reserves.”

“Many people say that there is no money in the banks. Some people are withdrawing money from the banks. If the bank deposits are kept at home, the money will be stolen. It creates an opportunity for the thieves,” Hasina said.