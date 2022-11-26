China frees up $70bn for banks to underpin slowing economy

"The reduction ... will help banks follow through on a directive to defer loan repayments from firms struggling with widening lockdown restrictions," Mark Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

"But few firms or households are willing to commit to new borrowing in this uncertain environment."

The PBOC has been walking a tightrope on policy, seeking ways to support the slowing economy while avoiding big rate cuts that could fuel inflationary pressures and risk outflows from China, as the Federal Reserve and other central banks raise interest rates to fight inflation.

"We see limited room for further monetary easing in the medium term as the PBOC becomes more mindful of the inflation risk once China moves towards the post-pandemic era," analysts at Citi said in a note.

On Monday, the central bank kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for a third straight month, as a weaker yuan and persistent capital outflows limited Beijing's ability to ease monetary conditions to support the economy.

OUTLIER COVID STANCE

The world's second-largest economy suffered a broad slowdown in October and the recent spike in COVID cases has deepened concerns about growth in the last quarter of 2022. The economy was already under pressure from a property downturn and weakening global demand for Chinese goods.

Chinese cities have imposed lockdowns and other curbs, dampening both the economic outlook and hopes that China would soon back away from its harsh, outlier stance on COVID.

The economy grew just 3% in the first three quarters of this year, well below the annual target of around 5.5%. Full-year growth is widely expected by analysts to be just over 3%.