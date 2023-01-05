India's services growth at 6-month high on robust demand: PMI

India's services industry saw activity increase at the fastest pace in six months during the final month of 2022 amid robust demand, fuelling business optimism despite high costs, a private-sector survey showed.

The S&P Global India services purchasing managers' index (PMI) (INPMIS=ECI) rose to 58.5 in December from 56.4 in the previous month, confounding expectation in a Reuters poll for a fall to 55.5.

The index was above the 50-mark separating growth from contraction for the 17th straight month - the longest stretch of growth since June 2013.

"As we head into 2023, companies signalled strong optimism towards the outlook for output," noted Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"Inflation trends were mixed, as input prices rose at a faster pace and the upturn in charges moderated."

Expenses rose faster due to greater energy, food, staff and transportation costs so prices charged remained elevated despite moderating slightly from November, when they rose at the quickest rate since July 2017.