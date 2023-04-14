IMF forecasts slower Middle East, North Africa growth in 2023

GDP growth in the Middle East and North Africa region will slow to 3.1% in 2023, from 5.3% a year ago, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Middle East and Central Asia department director Jihad Azour said on Thursday.

"Growth is projected to slow this year due to tight policies to restore macroeconomic stability, agreed OPEC+ production cuts, and the fallout from the recent deterioration in global financial conditions," Azour told a press briefing.

Growth among MENA oil exporters will slow to 3.1% from 5.7% last year, with the non-hydrocarbon sector activities to be the main driver of growth, he said.