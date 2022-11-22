Do not take a project that 'disturbs' Nature, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has told officials not to take up any project that will hamper the normal form of Nature.
She gave the instructions in a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council or ECNEC that approved the Coastal Towns Climate Resilience Project on Tuesday, said Planning Minister MA Mannan.
Hasina ordered the officials to implement the project carefully without disturbing the natural balance, said Mannan.
She noted that she is from the wetland Haor region where Nature is “very fragile”. “The coastal belt is also a very sensitive area. We have to work carefully,” the planning minister quoted Hasina as saying.
The prime minister also ordered to make arrangements for the production of quality food and nutritious crops and improved warehousing to ensure good health of people.
Hasina not only stressed boosting agricultural production but she also emphasised ensuring the production of quality food grains and nutrition-enriched crops.
"And it's not just our technology for preserving, but [we should pay attention to] the advanced technologies that exist all over the world,” Mannan said, citing the prime minister.
“In particular, the Dutch are an example as they have better technical know-how in this regard.”
Hasina ordered the agriculture ministry to diversify and bring technology to preserve food, said Mannan.