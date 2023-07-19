ADB revises up Bangladesh's FY23 growth forecast to 6%

The Bangladesh economy did better than expected in the last fiscal year, prompting the Asian Development Bank to raise its growth forecast to 6 percent from 5.3 percent.

In an update to its Asian Development Outlook report released on Wednesday, the Manila-based lender said the higher growth estimate reflects strong net exports even as imports fell more sharply than expected.

Manufacturing companies of various scales capitalised on favourable government policies to drive growth on the supply side, according to the report.