Moody’s to review 7 Bangladeshi banks for downgrade amid reassessment of Bangladesh rating

Credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service has placed the long-term ratings for seven Bangladeshi banks on review for downgrade following its decision to review Bangladesh’s long-term rating.

The seven banks are BRAC Bank, The City Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank, Eastern Bank Limited, NCC Bank, The Premier Bank and Mercantile Bank.

The decision to place the ratings and assessments of the banks under review is driven by Moody's placement of Bangladesh's Ba3 sovereign rating under reassessment on Dec 9, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

Moody’s also downgraded Social Islami Bank's long-term foreign currency deposit ratings from B2 to B3 and the bank’s Baseline Credit Assessment to caa1 from b3. The rating outlooks were also changed to stable from negative.