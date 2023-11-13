Hasina inaugurates 24 projects, opens construction of 5 others in Khulna

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 29 development projects worth about Tk 25 billion in Khulna.

The air was filled with slogans chanted by activists of the Awami League who came to attend a rally at the Khulna Circuit House, where Hasina launched the projects on Monday.

She inaugurated 24 development projects worth about Tk 23.7 billion and laid the foundation stones of five development projects worth over Tk 2.2 billion in the district.

Party loyalists started flocking to the venue in Khulna on buses, trains, and trucks on Monday morning. Sporting colourful attire, they came marching in while playing different musical instruments.