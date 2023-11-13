    বাংলা

    Hasina inaugurates 24 projects, opens construction of 5 others in Khulna

    This is her first visit to the district in five years

    Khulna Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Nov 2023, 01:57 PM
    Updated : 13 Nov 2023, 01:57 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 29 development projects worth about Tk 25 billion in Khulna.

    The air was filled with slogans chanted by activists of the Awami League who came to attend a rally at the Khulna Circuit House, where Hasina launched the projects on Monday.

    She inaugurated 24 development projects worth about Tk 23.7 billion and laid the foundation stones of five development projects worth over Tk 2.2 billion in the district.

    Party loyalists started flocking to the venue in Khulna on buses, trains, and trucks on Monday morning. Sporting colourful attire, they came marching in while playing different musical instruments.

    They gathered at the rally venue carrying banners and festoons, with some clustered at different intersections of the city. A significant number of female activists adorned in saris and caps attended the rally.

    The festivities were loud in Khulna as Hasina was visiting the city after five years. The Awami League said it expected around a million people to attend the rally.

    A stage replicating the Padma Bridge and a boat to welcome the daughter of Bangabandhu was erected for the rally.

    Senior leaders travelled to Khulna a few days ago to oversee the preparations. Awami League leaders, activists and supporters eagerly waited for the prime minister.

