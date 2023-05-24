Nepal hydropower drive puts India over China, but what's the risk?

Two of the plants awarded to Indian companies were initially given to Chinese firms - with one of them having been part of China's Belt and Road Initiative, following its President Xi Jinping's visit to Nepal in 2019, Adhikari said.

Khadga KC said he was concerned about this trend, which he referred to as the "monopoly of Indian companies".

"In the future, there may be power scarcity (in Nepal). If Nepal (then) needs electricity ... it may have to buy it from Indian companies at a high price," he said in an interview.

"Therefore, the government's policy of handing over all the plans to the companies of the same country is wrong".

Sushil Chandra Tiwari, secretary of Nepal's Water and Energy Commission Secretariat, said that the government was talking to India about a long-term agreement on buying energy from Nepal.

"The energy demand is high in India. There is no reason for not buying Nepal's energy by India," he said.

Neither the Indian nor Chinese embassies in Nepal nor India's power ministry responded to requests for comment.

NEPAL CONCERNED ABOUT SURPLUS ENERGY

Nepal has 124 operating hydropower plants, with a combined capacity of 2,600 MW, and a further 235 are under construction. Together they will able to generate a total of 8,667 MW, according to the Department of Electricity Development.

Indian companies have contracts to build and operate 10 plants, while Chinese developers have such contracts for five of them, said Durga Narayan Bhusal, an engineer at the department.

Nepal generates about 2,700 MW of electricity - the vast majority from hydropower - said the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), which is above the nation's demand of 1,700 MW but represents less than 7% of its total hydro potential.

The NEA has expressed concern about having surplus unsold energy, a particular problem during monsoon season, when production outweighs demand.

If India does not buy the power produced, it is wasted.