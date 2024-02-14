Rising rents push US inflation higher; rate cuts still expected in 2024

US consumer prices rose more than expected in January amid a surge in the cost of rental housing, but the pick-up in inflation did not change expectations the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates in the first half of this year.

The increase in prices reported by the Labour Department on Tuesday was the largest in four months and occurred against the backdrop of labour market strength and economic resilience. But January is typically a strong month for inflation readings as businesses push through prices increases at the start of the year, which some economists believed were not completely addressed by the model used by the government to strip out seasonal fluctuations from the data.

They also pointed out that not all the drivers of inflation last month would go into the calculation of the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price indexes, the measures tracked by the US central bank to gauge progress toward its 2% inflation target.

Inflation is slowing, but probably not fast enough to encourage Fed officials to start easing rates soon.

"It's important not to overreact and jump to the assumption that an inflationary resurgence is developing," said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management. "Inflation was partially driven by segments that are less important for the Fed's favored core PCE measure, while forward looking indicators suggest they will ease over the coming months."

The consumer price index (CPI) increased 0.3% last month after gaining 0.2% in December, the Labour Department's Bureau of Labour Statistics said. Shelter, which includes rents, accounted for more than two-thirds of the rise in the CPI.

Food prices rose 0.4%, the most in a year, which was partly blamed on winter storms. Grocery food inflation also increased 0.4%, the largest gain since January 2023, boosted by more expensive sugar and sweets as well as fats and oils, fruits and vegetables.