High-level IMF team seeks second round of talks in Dhaka in January

At the same news conference, Mustafa Kamal said the Washington-based global lender will disburse funds in seven tranches until 2026 and the first instalment will be available in Feb 2023.

"We’re going to get the IMF loans as requested. They [the IMF] attached the necessary conditions which we ourselves initiated," he said.

On conditions of the loan, the minister said reserve management, inflation and reforms to ensure good governance in the financial sector were the issues most discussed during the staff-level mission’s visit.

In reply, the finance minister stressed that Bangladesh was already working on amending the Bank Company Act. “There was a delay in implementing the VAT law, but it will be done. The process to form asset management firms is ongoing.”

Kamal hinted at keeping the 9 percent cap on banks’ lending rates. “It’s my idea. I own it. No business would be able to survive without this.”

During the talks, the central bank had to explain the method of calculating the foreign exchange reserves to the IMF after the global financial institution questioned the calculation that makes the number appear bigger than under the agency’s latest manual.

Bangladesh’s approach to the IMF comes as neighbouring Sri Lanka and Pakistan have also sought assistance from the global lender after being hit hard by inflation, dwindling foreign reserves and subsequent political upheaval.