Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 12, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Asian markets make tepid gains as US shutdown set to end

Regional stocks up after mixed session in US on Tuesday

Asian markets make tepid gains

Reuters

Published : 12 Nov 2025, 10:35 AM

Updated : 12 Nov 2025, 10:35 AM

Related Stories
Gold, stocks upbeat as US shutdown deal clears Senate
Gold, stocks upbeat as US shutdown deal clears Senate
Read More
Dollar eases as traders eye December Fed cut
Dollar eases as traders eye December Fed cut
Protesters force their way into COP30 summit venue
Protesters force their way into COP30 summit venue
US shutdown end to allow some senators to seek fund for Jan 6 probe
US shutdown end to allow some senators to seek fund for Jan 6 probe
Top US court pauses order requiring Trump to fund food aid
Top US court pauses order requiring Trump to fund food aid
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More