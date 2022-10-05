    বাংলা

    Banker Pyshnyi set to become Ukraine's central bank head, lawmaker says

    It follows Shevchenko's abrupt resignation as central bank chief, citing health reasons in a Facebook post

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Oct 2022, 09:08 AM
    Updated : 5 Oct 2022, 09:08 AM

    Former bank executive Andriy Pyshnyi is set to be appointed chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine following Kyrylo Shevchenko's resignation as central bank chief, a senior lawmaker said on Wednesday.

    The central bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the statement by Yaroslav Zheleznyak, first deputy of parliament's finance, tax and customs policy committee.

    Shevchenko abruptly submitted his resignation on Tuesday, citing health reasons in a Facebook post.

    "So that there is no lengthy guessing on when and who: Andriy Pyshnyi will become the new head of the (National Bank of Ukraine)," Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

    He said Pyshnyi was likely to be appointed later this week.

    Pyshnyi, 48, is the former head of Ukraine's Oschadbank and has helped advise the government on the implementation of sanctions against Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February, and Moscow's ally Belarus.

    RELATED STORIES
    Japan's tourism restart stirs hope of service-sector recovery
    Japan's tourism restart stirs hope of service-sector recovery
    Japan's services sector activity growth posted a small expansion in September as demand recovered on declining COVID-19 cases
    World Bank sees weak growth in 2023 for eastern Europe, central Asia
    WB sees weak growth in 2023 for eastern Europe, central Asia
    The World Bank said collective GDP in its Europe and Central Asia region was now expected to contract 0.2% in 2022 and grow by 0.3% in 2023
    Global recession can be avoided with right fiscal policies: IMF's Georgieva
    Global recession can be avoided with right fiscal policies: IMF's Georgieva
    Fiscal policies that indiscriminately support everybody by suppressing energy prices and providing subsidies are working against monetary policy goals, she says
    Euro zone pledges temporary support to avoid making inflation worse
    Euro zone pledges temporary support to avoid making inflation worse
    Germany's response of the 200 billion euro support package is far larger than the 67 billion euros announced by France or the 68 billion euros planned by Italy

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher