Banker Pyshnyi set to become Ukraine's central bank head, lawmaker says

Former bank executive Andriy Pyshnyi is set to be appointed chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine following Kyrylo Shevchenko's resignation as central bank chief, a senior lawmaker said on Wednesday.

The central bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the statement by Yaroslav Zheleznyak, first deputy of parliament's finance, tax and customs policy committee.

Shevchenko abruptly submitted his resignation on Tuesday, citing health reasons in a Facebook post.