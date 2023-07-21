Kohli keeps India on course for big total v West Indies

Virat Kohli forged a century partnership with Ravindra Jadeja for the unbroken fifth wicket to steer India to 288-4 on the opening day of the second test against West Indies in Port of Spain on Thursday.

An opening stand of 139 between skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave India a strong start after being put into bat at the Queen's Park Oval.

But they lost four wickets in the second session to nearly squander the strong start before Kohli and Jadeja combined in a 106-run partnership to steady the innings.

Kohli, playing in his 500th international game, was batting on 87 in with Jadeja on 36 at the other end.

Both Rohit and Jaiswal had smashed hundreds in the opening test in Roseau, where India triumphed inside three days to go 1-0 up in the two-test series, and they picked up right where they left off.