South Africa put record mauling by India behind them

South Africa were let down by their skills in a team record 243-run loss to hosts India at the Cricket World Cup on Sunday, but with a semi-final place already booked there will be no panic in the camp, says coach Rob Walter.

India dominated the game from the first ball as they posted 326 for five on a tricky wicket, before skittling South Africa for 83 to inflict a heaviest ever defeat on the latter in One-Day Internationals.

Walter believes his side did not come close to putting their best foot forward on an off day.

"To be fair, it is just a day that we were out-skilled," he told reporters. "I didn't feel that was a 320 pitch, it was too much on that deck and then from a bowling point of view they put us under pressure right from the word go.