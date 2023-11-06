    বাংলা

    South Africa put record mauling by India behind them

    India dominated the game from the first ball as they posted 326 for five on a tricky wicket, before skittling South Africa for 83

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Nov 2023, 06:28 AM
    Updated : 6 Nov 2023, 06:28 AM

    South Africa were let down by their skills in a team record 243-run loss to hosts India at the Cricket World Cup on Sunday, but with a semi-final place already booked there will be no panic in the camp, says coach Rob Walter.

    India dominated the game from the first ball as they posted 326 for five on a tricky wicket, before skittling South Africa for 83 to inflict a heaviest ever defeat on the latter in One-Day Internationals.

    Walter believes his side did not come close to putting their best foot forward on an off day.

    "To be fair, it is just a day that we were out-skilled," he told reporters. "I didn't feel that was a 320 pitch, it was too much on that deck and then from a bowling point of view they put us under pressure right from the word go.

    "They are a hell of a team, very well balanced and highly skilled. There's no way around it. They've won every game and they've won them well."

    It is a result that laid bare an undeniable truth about this South African side – they struggle chasing targets.

    The side have five dominant wins batting first, easily passing 300 on each occasion, but have lost to the Netherlands and India chasing, and scraped home by one wicket against Pakistan having been set 271 to win.

    Walter says fielding first against India was also a hindrance for his bowlers.

    "We have been able to swing the ball, the new ball, and most of the time we've been doing it at night (bowling second). Bowling first, there wasn't as much swing as we've been used to," he said.

    South Africa play Afghanistan next on Friday, a chance to regain some confidence and form going into their semi-final.

    Should his side meet India again in the tournament, Walter says there is no reason why they cannot win.

    "This is a funny game and you get taught new lessons and surprised every single day," he said. "It wouldn't surprise me if the tables turned next time around.

    "The beauty of it is that there may well be another shot for us and we've been given an opportunity to learn."

    RELATED STORIES
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v South Africa - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - November 5, 2023 India's Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli in action running between the wickets REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
    India raise hopes of third WC triumph
    A century from Virat Kohli and a five-wicket haul from Ravindra Jadeja spurred the host nation to a 243-run win over South Africa
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v South Africa - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - November 5, 2023 India's Virat Kohli celebrates after reaching his 49th century, equalizing with Sachin Tendulkar's record of most number of ODI centuries
    Kohli marks 35th birthday with record-equalling century
    While Tendulkar scored his 49th century in his 451st ODI innings, Kohli reaches the landmark in his 277th innings
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v South Africa - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - November 5, 2023 India's Virat Kohli celebrates with Ravindra Jadeja after reaching his 49th century, equalizing with Sachin Tendulkar's record of most number of ODI centuries REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
    India crush South Africa
    Jadeja and Shami wreak havoc after Kohli ton before the Proteas fall to only their second defeat, dismissed for 83
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Pakistan v South Africa - M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India – Oct 27, 2023 Pakistan's Haris Rauf celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss South Africa's Lungi Ngidi off his bowling REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar
    Pakistan's batting woes hampering team: Arthur
    The Pakistan team director rued the lack of a perfect game where all the departments perform collectively

    Opinion

    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine
    None of them went to Gaza or Ramallah . . .
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    China and India struggle to curb fossil fuels
    John Kemp