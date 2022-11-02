Shakib joins Southee as top T20I wicket-taker

Shakib Al Hasan has joined New Zealand’s Tim Southee at the top of Twenty20 Internationals wicket-takers’ list after grabbing his 127th scalp in the T20 World Cup game against India.
The southpaw bagged 2-33 snaring KL Rahul for a topedge and rattling Suryakumar Yadav's stumps at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.
The Bangladesh talisman, who made his debut in August 2006, is also the highest wicket-taker for the Tigers in Tests, with 225 wickets, and ODIs, with 285 wickets.
He is also the only cricketer in the world to tally 1000 runs and 100 wickets in the shortest international format.
The Bangladesh captain is currently ranked as the No. 1 allrounder in the limited-overs formats and third on the Test ladder behind India’s Ravindra Jadeja and England’s Ben Stokes.
His international tally sits at 230 wickets from 381 matches in all formats.
Southee will get the chance to pull ahead when New Zealand face Ireland on Friday in Adelaide.
On Wednesday, India secured a nervy 5-run win in a rain-hit contest to provisionally top Group 2 and leave Bangladesh’s semis hopes in tatters.