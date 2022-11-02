Shakib joins Southee as top T20I wicket-taker

Shakib Al Hasan has joined New Zealand’s Tim Southee at the top of Twenty20 Internationals wicket-takers’ list after grabbing his 127th scalp in the T20 World Cup game against India.

The southpaw bagged 2-33 snaring KL Rahul for a topedge and rattling Suryakumar Yadav's stumps at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

The Bangladesh talisman, who made his debut in August 2006, is also the highest wicket-taker for the Tigers in Tests, with 225 wickets, and ODIs, with 285 wickets.