Back to the drawing board for panicky Australia after another India failure

A confident Australia landed in India with genuine hope of winning their first Test series in the south Asian nation in nearly 20 years but they head to the third match in Indore with a 2-0 deficit and a chorus of criticism ringing in their ears.

The honeymoon for Pat Cummins's captaincy is well and truly over after the six-wicket capitulation in New Delhi, and few of his team mates have been spared the wrath of furious former players and pundits.

"I’m disappointed, I’m shell-shocked - angry about the way we went about our work," former Australia captain Allan Border said on broadcaster Fox Cricket after Cummins's team lost nine wickets in a session to hasten defeat on Sunday.

"It was panicky, frenetic batting."