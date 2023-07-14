    বাংলা

    India's Jaiswal credits Rohit for steering him through Test debut

    The 21-year-old forged a reputation as a hard-hitting batter in the Indian Premier League this season, scoring the fastest fifty in IPL history

    Reuters
    Published : 14 July 2023, 06:37 AM
    Updated : 14 July 2023, 06:37 AM

    India batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal thanked Rohit Sharma for talking him through his Test debut on Thursday after the left-hander scored an unbeaten 143 against the West Indies in a sparkling opening partnership with his captain.

    Jaiswal shared an opening stand of 229 with Rohit (103) as the tourists took control of the match at Windsor Park in Roseau, closing the second day's play at 312-2 after dismissing the hosts for 150.

    The first India batsman to score a ton on debut outside Asia in over 21 years, he told reporters that Rohit's insight and experience had been vital.

    "He kept telling me how to play on this wicket and where the runs will come from," said Jaiswal.

    "There was great communication between us before the game as well. He told me 'You have to do it, you are the only person.'

    "I also kept thinking about it and how I need to prepare mentally and score runs. I have learned a lot and I hope to continue doing so."

    The 21-year-old forged a reputation as a hard-hitting batter in the Indian Premier League this season, scoring the fastest fifty (13 balls) in IPL history and making 625 runs to finish among the top five scorers during the two-month tournament.

    But he showed he can adapt quickly to the Test arena, his runs against West Indies coming off 350 balls.

    "It feels good. It was an emotional moment and I enjoyed it a lot," he said of his first Test experience. "I'm still batting and I hope to play as long as possible for the team.

    "This is just the start of my career and I will try to stay focused and disciplined as I want to keep playing for India for a long time."

    RELATED STORIES
    ICC World Test Championship Final - India Practice Sessions - The Oval, London, Britain - June 4, 2023 India's Ravichandran Ashwin during practice Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo
    Ashwin wrecks Windies as India dominate Day 1
    Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 5-60 to bundle out West Indies for only 150 runs
    Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - India Practice Sessions - The Oval, London, Britain - Jun 4, 2023 India's Shubman Gill during practice. Reuters
    India's Jaiswal debuts as opener for West Indies Test
    Shubman Gill will move down the order to number three in the first match against West Indies
    Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - India Practice Session - The Oval, London, Britain - Jun 6, 2023 India's Rohit Sharma during practice
    India batters must compensate for depleted pace attack
    The two-Test series against the Windies is being viewed as the starting point of a transition period for India, who lost in the World Test Championship final
    ICC World Test Championship Final - India Practice Session - The Oval, London, Britain - June 4, 2023 India's Cheteshwar Pujara during practice
    India drop Pujara for Windies tour
    His absence leaves a spot vacant for the likes of Gaikwad or Jaiswal to step into should Shubman Gill continue to open the batting

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan