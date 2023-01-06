Sri Lanka beat India to leave T20 series squared

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka and opener Kusal Mendis scored half-centuries before their bowlers put the brakes on the Indian batting unit to seal a 16-run win in the second Twenty20 international and level the series at 1-1 on Thursday.

Chasing 207 runs to win at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, India's openers Ishan Kishan (2) and Shubman Gill (5) departed early at the hands of Kasun Rajitha.

Dilshan Madushanka then dismissed Rahul Tripathi for five to leave India reeling.