Maxwell mayhem keeps Australia alive in T20 series against India

Glenn Maxwell's blistering century trumped India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 123 as Australia clinched a last-ball victory in a thrilling third T20 International to stay alive in the five-match series on Tuesday.

On a high after back-to-back wins in Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram, India appeared keen to clinch the series in Guwahati as they racked up 222-3, their third successive 200-plus score of the series, riding Gaikwad's 57-ball blitz.

Maxwell, who bled 30 runs as a bowler in his only over of the match, had other ideas though.

Three weeks after smashing an unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan in the 50-overs World Cup, the all-rounder hammered an unbeaten 104 off 48 balls to secure a five-wicket victory for Australia.