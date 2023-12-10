Mushfiqur sends legal notice to Ekattor TV over ‘fake news’ on his bizarre dismissal

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has sent a legal notice to Ekattor TV, asking it to apologise unconditionally for running "fake news" about his bizarre dismissal against New Zealand.

Shihab Uddin Khan, a Supreme Court lawyer representing Mushfiqur, issued the notice to Ekattor TV's head of news, sports editor and a reporter on Saturday.

On Dec 6, Mushfiqur was adjudged out for obstructing the field by touching the ball in the second Test in Mirpur against New Zealand. According to cricket terms, the dismissal is called ‘obstructing the field’.