    Mushfiqur sends legal notice to Ekattor TV over ‘fake news’ on his bizarre dismissal

    The TV channel accused him of spot-fixing after his bizarre dismissal for obstructing the field in the second Test against New Zealand

    Published : 9 Dec 2023, 07:56 PM
    Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has sent a legal notice to Ekattor TV, asking it to apologise unconditionally for running "fake news" about his bizarre dismissal against New Zealand. 

    Shihab Uddin Khan, a Supreme Court lawyer representing Mushfiqur, issued the notice to Ekattor TV's head of news, sports editor and a reporter on Saturday. 

    On Dec 6, Mushfiqur was adjudged out for obstructing the field by touching the ball in the second Test in Mirpur against New Zealand. According to cricket terms, the dismissal is called ‘obstructing the field’.

    Ekattor TV accused Mushfiqur of spot-fixing over the dismissal. 

    Shihab said the TV station damaged Mushfiqur’s reputation by deliberately presenting “baseless, fabricated and false” information. 

    The notice asked the station to take down the report from all platforms, apologise unconditionally in a news report and through an official statement, and act against the reporter, Saiful Rupak, within 48 hours. 

    If the TV station fails to act as sought in the notice, it will face legal action, according to Shihab.

