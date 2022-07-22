Khawaja calls on Big Bash League to privatise to survive

The BBL, which runs from December to early-February 2023, will clash with South Africa's new six-team T20 tournament starting in January.

Indian Premier League (IPL) team owners bought all six franchises in the South African league but the BBL's eight teams are owned by governing body Cricket Australia and run by state associations.

A new league in the United Arab Emirates, also backed by IPL money, is scheduled to launch in January, setting the stage for intense battles for the world's top players.

Khawaja said the BBL faced a "fork in the road" over the next year or two as competition heats up.