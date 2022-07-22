July 23 2022

    বাংলা

    Khawaja calls on Big Bash League to privatise to survive

    IPL team owners bought all six franchises in the South African league but BBL’s teams are owned government body

    Reuters
    Published : 22 July 2022, 12:56 AM
    Updated : 22 July 2022, 12:56 AM

    Australia batsman Usman Khawaja says the nation's Big Bash League (BBL) needs to open up to private ownership if it is to survive in an increasingly crowded market for T20 cricket content.

    The BBL, which runs from December to early-February 2023, will clash with South Africa's new six-team T20 tournament starting in January.

    Indian Premier League (IPL) team owners bought all six franchises in the South African league but the BBL's eight teams are owned by governing body Cricket Australia and run by state associations.

    A new league in the United Arab Emirates, also backed by IPL money, is scheduled to launch in January, setting the stage for intense battles for the world's top players.

    Khawaja said the BBL faced a "fork in the road" over the next year or two as competition heats up.

    "There's a lot of cogs that make the decisions but personally you shouldn't be afraid of moving the game forward even if that means that you let go a little bit on the reins," Khawaja told reporters on Friday.

    "There are other tournaments starting up that are privatised.

    "If you don't keep up with that, and there's a small window for the Big Bash to privatise in the next few years, and I'm afraid if we don't do that we'll fall behind."

    A number of top players have nominated for the BBL's inaugural draft, including star Afghan spinner Rashid Khan and West Indian T20 stalwarts Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo.

    But Khawaja said others were steering clear.

    "I've talked to a couple and they've not listed for the draft because they want to spend Christmas at home and then will go and play in the UAE," he said.

    "That's a red flag for me already."

    RELATED STORIES
    England sweep to comprehensive win in ODI against South Africa
    England dominate S Africa to tie ODI series
    England secure a comprehensive 118-run victory in the second match at Old Trafford to square the three-match series at 1-1
    Sohan replaces Mahmudullah as T20 captain for Zimbabwe tour
    Sohan to lead Tigers in Zimbabwe T20s
    Bangladesh gets a youth-filled team for T20s against Zimbabwe
    South Africa all-rounder Phehlukwayo out of ODI series v England
    South Africa all-rounder Phehlukwayo out of ODI series v England
    South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo will miss the final two matches of the One-Day International series against England as he is put through return to play protocols following a concussion in ...
    Bracewell snares hat-trick in first T20 international over
    Bracewell snares hat-trick in first T20 international over
    Michael Bracewell has continued the remarkable start to his short format career for New Zealand with a hat-trick in his maiden over in Twenty20 international cricket.

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher