    বাংলা

    Like father, like son. 34 years later Arjun emulates Sachin Tendulkar

    Playing for Goa against Rajasthan, Arjun struck 120 runs off 207 balls, smashing 16 fours and two sixes on day two of their first innings

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Dec 2022, 05:03 PM
    Updated : 14 Dec 2022, 05:03 PM

    Thirty-four years after Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden first-class century on debut, his son Arjun celebrated the same achievement in the Ranji Trophy on Wednesday.

    Playing for Goa against Rajasthan, Arjun struck 120 runs off 207 balls, smashing 16 fours and two sixes on day two of their first innings at Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim.

    The 23-year-old, whose primary role is of a fast bowler, produced the impressive performance after coming in to bat at no. 7. He had moved from the city of Mumbai to Goa at the start of the season in search of more opportunities. 

    Sachin, who retired from all forms of cricket in 2013, had scored his maiden first-class century on his debut for Mumbai against Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy in 1988 as a 15-year-old.

    RELATED STORIES
    England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff during a training session before the fifth Ashes cricket Test against Australia at the Oval in London August 18, 2009.
    Flintoff lucky to be alive: son
    The former England allrounder’s injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, BBC says
    Pujara, Iyer rescue India after top order collapse against Bangladesh
    Pujara, Iyer rescue India after top order collapse
    The Tigers took out Rahul and Kohli early to reduce India to 48 for 3 in the first session
    Formula One F1 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - July 3, 2022 Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff is seen before the race REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
    Flintoff's injuries not life-threatening after 'Top Gear' crash
    All-rounder Flintoff quit cricket in 2010 and joined Top Gear as a host in 2019, having also tried out a career in boxing in between
    Pakistan's Shah to miss third England Test with shoulder issue
    Pakistan's Shah to miss third England Test
    He claimed five wickets in the first match of the series which England won by 74 runs

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher