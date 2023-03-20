New Zealand triumph in windy Wellington, sweep series 2-0

New Zealand completed an innings and 58-run victory over Sri Lanka in the second Test in blustery Wellington on Monday to sweep the series 2-0 as the South Asian side's resistance finally broke late on day four.

Having been asked to follow on, Sri Lanka needed 416 runs to make the hosts bat again but were bowled out for 358 in their second innings at the Basin Reserve to the relief of Tim Southee's side.

"Tomorrow's weather wasn't looking flash," Southee told reporters of a rainy day five forecast.

"The guys were a bit heavy in the legs but we're very pleased to have it wrapped up with a day to spare."