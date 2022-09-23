Babar, Rizwan power Pakistan to victory over England

Babar Azam hit a brilliant century and Mohammad Rizwan scored 88 to lead Pakistan to a crushing 10-wicket win over England in the second Twenty20 International in Karachi on Thursday and level the seven-match series at 1-1.

Needing 200 for victory after Moeen Ali's quickfire half-century had led England to a large total, Babar (110) and Rizwan put on a batting masterclass to guide Pakistan home with three balls to spare. It was the highest run chase in men's T20 cricket without losing a wicket.