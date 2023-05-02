Australia paceman Hazlewood makes successful return in IPL

Paceman Josh Hazlewood handed Australia an Ashes boost as he made a successful return from an Achilles injury to help Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs in the Indian Premier League.

Hazlewood took 2-15 in his three overs as RCB successfully defended a modest total of 126 for nine on Monday.

"It has been a long layoff," Hazlewood said of his four-months on the sidelines since injuring his Achilles during the Sydney Test in January.