Chapman leads chase as NZ draw Pakistan T20 series

Mark Chapman continued his brilliant form with an unbeaten 104 off 57 balls as New Zealand chased down a target of 194 to beat Pakistan by six wickets in the fifth Twenty20 in Rawalpindi on Monday, coming from 2-0 down to draw the series 2-2.

The Blacks Caps looked in deep water at 73-4 in reply to Pakistan's 193-5 but Chapman and all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, who scored 45 not out, combined to get the tourists over the line with four balls to spare and no further losses.

It was New Zealand's second highest successful run chase in T20s and all the more notable for being achieved by a weakened team led by a stand-in coach against a bowling attack that fired Pakistan to the final of last year's World Cup.