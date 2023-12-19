South Africa bowl India out for 211 in second ODI

Seamer Nandre Burger took 3-30 in 10 overs as South Africa bowled India out for 211 in the second One-Day International at St George's Park on Tuesday, looking to level the three-match series.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first on a wicket that is tough for scoring, with seamer Beuran Hendricks (2-34), in the side for the injured all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo, also among the wickets in his first ODI since April 2021.