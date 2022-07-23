ODIs are just a drag now, says Akram

Former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram believes that three formats of international cricket is "unsustainable" and that 50-over one-dayers might have to be scrapped as they no longer draw crowds to stadiums around the world.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes announced his retirement from ODIs this week after deciding to focus on Test cricket and the game's shortest format, Twenty20.

Akram, a devastating bowler in his prime and the first to claim 500 ODI wickets, said Stokes retiring from ODIs was sad but that he understood the reasons.