Tigers semis dreams bashed as India triumph in thrilling rain-curtailed contest

Craig Ervine's team fancied a top two place in the group after defeating Pakistan but slipped to fourth place behind South Africa, India and Bangladesh
A superb batting show helped out by some measured bowling has seen India inflict heartbreak on Bangladesh for a thrilling 5-run win in the rain-shortened Group 2 showdown in the T20 World Cup.
India posted 184 for 6 thanks to a gem of an innings from KL Rahul and another superb knock from Virat Kohli at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.
In their chase of 185, Litton Das came out guns blazing and blasted his way to the second-fastest half-century of the tournament this edition.
However, after the rain break curtailed the innings to 151 needed off 16 overs and allowed India to regroup, he went down attempting a second run and falling short to a direct hit by KL Rahul from midwicket.