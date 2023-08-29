Stubbs handed new role for South Africa T20 side to play Australia

Hard-hitting batter Tristan Stubbs will keep wicket for a new-look South Africa when they host Australia in the first of three Twenty20 Internationals over five days at Kingsmead in Durban on Wednesday, captain Aiden Markram has confirmed.

South Africa have rested several of their leading players for the quickfire series, which will be followed by five One-Day Internationals in the build-up to the Cricket World Cup that starts in India on Oct. 8.

Stubbs is usually a handy spin option with the ball but will don the gloves in the absence of rested Quinton de Kock.

"Tristan will keep wicket," Markram said on Tuesday. "He has been working really hard the last couple of weeks. He is a guy who will never leave a stone unturned. He has spent hours and hours working on his keeping.