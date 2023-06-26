Gardener cuts down England as Australia win Trent Bridge Test

Australia's Ashleigh Gardner tore through England's rear guard to help the visitors win the one-off Test match at Trent Bridge by 89 runs on the fifth day on Monday, despite a battling half century by Danni Wyatt.

England emerged at 116-5 chasing a target of 268 with Wyatt and Kate Cross at the crease, but Gardner's devastating performance put paid to their hosts' slim hopes of victory in a single session.

The off-spinner picked up all five final day wickets to go with the three she had on day four, beginning with getting Cross caught behind on 13 runs to deny England the start to the day they needed.