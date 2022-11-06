    বাংলা

    S Africa effectively eliminated after Dutch upset, India in semis

    Chasing 159 for victory, South Africa's batting let them down as Temba Bavuma's men finished on 145-8

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Nov 2022, 04:04 AM
    Updated : 6 Nov 2022, 04:04 AM

    South Africa were effectively eliminated from the T20 World Cup following their 13-run defeat to the Netherlands, who finished their Group 2 campaign with a major upset at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

    Chasing 159 for victory, South Africa's batting let them down as Temba Bavuma's men finished on 145-8.

    The outcome sent India, who face Zimbabwe later in the day, through to semi-finals while the Pakistan v Bangladesh match becomes a virtual knockout.

    The Netherlands' top four batters made useful contribution to power the Dutch side to 158-4 after being put into bat at the Adelaide Oval.

    Stephan Myburgh (37) and Max O'Dowd (29) gave them a decent start adding 58 runs for the opening stand.

    Tom Cooper made 35 and Colin Ackermann chipped in with an unbeaten 41 to take them past the 150-mark.

    South Africa struggled to get going in their reply losing both their openers - Quinton de Kock and skipper Bavuma -- inside the powerplay.

    Brandon Glover, who claimed three wickets for nine runs, then scythed South Africa's middle order to set up a memorable victory for the Dutch side.

    RELATED STORIES
    Sri Lankan cricket player Danushka Gunathilaka was arrested in Sydney on Sunday morning.
    Sri Lankan cricketer arrested in Sydney after rape charge
    A woman met with Danushka Gunathilaka after communicating with him for a number of days via an online dating application, police say
    File Photo.
    South Africa, India eye T20 WC semi-finals
    A win against India will ensure South Africa finish in the top two of Group 2 and advance to the semis
    Credit:
    New Zealand thrash Ireland to move near semi-finals
    The win saw Williamson's team cement top spot in Group 1 with seven points and a huge run-rate advantage
    Cricket - Second One Day International - England v Pakistan - Lord's, London, Britain - July 10, 2021 Pakistan's Shadab Khan looks dejected as he is caught by England's Matt Parkinson off the bowing of Lewis Gregory
    Pakistan focusing on controllables to reach T20 World Cup semis: Shadab
    Pakistan's fate is not in their own hands, as they must beat Bangladesh and hope that either the Netherlands can defeat South Africa or that Zimbabwe manage to stun India

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher