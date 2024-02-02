Windies upgrade Joseph's contract after dazzling debut series

Cricket West Indies (CWI) said it has upgraded pace sensation Shamar Joseph's contract following his stellar debut series in Australia.

Joseph claimed a five-wicket haul in his debut in Adelaide before taking 7-68 in Brisbane, where West Indies recorded their first Test win Down Under since 1997.

The 24-year-old returned to a hero's welcome in Guyana and has now been promoted from the cricket board's current franchise contract to an international retainer contract.