Kohli ton swells India's total before West Indies respond

Virat Kohli's first overseas Test century in five years helped India to a mammoth total of 438 on the second day of the second Test against West Indies in Port of Spain on Friday, before the hosts made a solid start in response.

Kohli made a classy 121 off 206 balls, a knock which had 11 fours, while Ravindra Jadeja (61) and spin partner Ravichandran Ashwin (56) ensured that the tourists put up a commanding score after starting the day at 288-4.

The West Indies, who lost the opening Test of the two-match series, started slowly in Testing conditions but reached 86-1 at the close of play with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite unbeaten on 37 and debutant Kirk McKenzie (14 not out) at the crease.