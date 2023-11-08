Rain threat adds element of unknown to NZ's semi-final bid

A forecast for rain has added an unknown element to New Zealand's final World Cup group stage match against Sri Lanka in Chennai on Thursday, captain Kane Williamson said.

New Zealand occupy the last semi-final slot available but only by virtue of having a better net run rate than Pakistan and Afghanistan, with all three teams tied on eight points after eight games.

"We'll still have to very much see what the pitch is like. There's been a lot of weather around and it could look different tomorrow," said Williamson.

"There's lots of things that we can't control and the weather is one of those. There may be a thought in the back of your mind, but at the end of the day, our focus will be on the cricket that we want to play."

New Zealand, finalists in 2019, won their first four matches in India before losing the next four.

"There were also some really close games and ones that we lost," Williamson said.