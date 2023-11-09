Hazlewood expects Maxwell to face Bangladesh after miracle in Mumbai

Paceman Josh Hazlewood expects Glenn Maxwell to face Bangladesh in Australia's final round-robin match at the World Cup this weekend despite the gruelling nature of his spectacular innings against Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Maxwell suffered the excruciating pain of all body cramps at Wankhede Stadium as he scored an unbeaten double century that has been hailed as the greatest one-day international innings of all time by cricketing luminaries.

The unlikely three-wicket victory sent Australia into a semi-final against South Africa and rendered Saturday's clash against Bangladesh in Pune a dead-rubber but Hazlewood reckons Maxwell will still suit up for the match.

"Yeah, I think so," the bowler told News Ltd. "It's just about getting your hydration and your weight back to where it should have been before.

"I don't think he'll do too much in between now and then and it's a couple of days. So hopefully, fingers crossed he's all right."