    BCB seeks explanation from Donald over comments on Mathews' 'timed out' dismissal

    The Bangladesh Cricket Board is unlikely to take any action as Donald’s term with the team ends after the World Cup

    Sports Desk
    Published : 9 Nov 2023, 11:15 AM
    Updated : 9 Nov 2023, 11:15 AM

    The Bangladesh Cricket Board has sought an explanation from the national team’s fast bowling coach Allan Donald for his comments on Angelo Mathews’ controversial 'timed out' dismissal during the Tigers' World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Delhi.

    In an interview with CricBlog.net, Donald said “it was disappointing to see” that kind of a dismissal and he found it “really difficult to watch that unfold”, reports ESPNcricinfo.

    The BCB’s reaction to the former South Africa speedster's comments was expected as a member of the team management criticising a team decision publicly has been generally frowned upon by the board.

    However, the BCB is unlikely to take any action as the World Cup is effectively Donald's last assignment with the Bangladesh team. He has reportedly informed the board that he won't continue once his contract runs out at the end of the tournament.

    Donald was appointed in the role ahead of Bangladesh's tour of South Africa in 2022.

    He is not the only coaching staff member whose contract finishes with this tournament. Spin-bowling coach Rangana Herath, fielding coach Shane McDermott, head of physical performance Nick Lee, and analyst Shrinivas Chandrasekaran will also be out of contract.

    The BCB has issued letters to some of these coaches to continue until at least Jan 2, according to ESPNcricinfo. But it is not clear how many of them are retaining their current roles.

    Bangladesh have two Tests scheduled against New Zealand at home from Nov 28 to Dec 10, before heading to New Zealand to play three ODIs and three T20Is from Dec 20 to 31.

    Before the match against Sri Lanka on Nov 6, Chandika Hathurusingha said that the seven months since he had been appointed the head coach were not enough to prepare the team for the World Cup and the real work would start after the tournament.

