BCB seeks explanation from Donald over comments on Mathews' 'timed out' dismissal

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has sought an explanation from the national team’s fast bowling coach Allan Donald for his comments on Angelo Mathews’ controversial 'timed out' dismissal during the Tigers' World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Delhi.

In an interview with CricBlog.net, Donald said “it was disappointing to see” that kind of a dismissal and he found it “really difficult to watch that unfold”, reports ESPNcricinfo.

The BCB’s reaction to the former South Africa speedster's comments was expected as a member of the team management criticising a team decision publicly has been generally frowned upon by the board.

However, the BCB is unlikely to take any action as the World Cup is effectively Donald's last assignment with the Bangladesh team. He has reportedly informed the board that he won't continue once his contract runs out at the end of the tournament.