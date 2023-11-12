    বাংলা

    England's poor World Cup doesn't mean 'huge clear-out,' says skipper Buttler

    England ended their World Cup run on seventh and secured a spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Nov 2023, 11:38 AM
    Updated : 12 Nov 2023, 11:38 AM

    England's One-Day International setup will not undergo a major overhaul despite a dismal World Cup campaign, captain Jos Buttler said after his side's consolation victory over Pakistan on Saturday.

    Their title defence long over after suffering six defeats in their first seven matches, England finished the campaign in India with a comprehensive 93-run win over the 1992 champions at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

    With the win, they climbed to seventh place in the points table and secured a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

    "It's not going to be a drastic change of playing style, like 2015. We know where we need to go," Buttler said.

    "That doesn't mean a huge clear-out, it's just pushing on from here."

    Winners of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia last year, England hold both the global white-ball trophies but failed to impress in the subcontinent. However, their white-ball coach, Matthew Mott, insisted he remains the right man to lead England.

    When asked if he expected to keep his job, Mott told reporters: "Absolutely, I do. We've had a poor tournament, but we've got a lot to look forward to. I haven't even spoken about it, but yes, I'm pretty confident.

    "It hasn't been a great tournament for everyone but there's plenty of teams which are going to go from here very disappointed with their performance as well. There's only one team that can win it. I'm comfortable in my skin."

    The Australian also backed Buttler to continue the captaincy. White-ball stalwart Buttler has not managed a single half-century in nine games.

    "I think he's got a great future. You judge leadership in times that are tough, and he's continually tried to motivate the boys," Mott said.

    "He's clearly disappointed with his own contribution, but none of that has affected the way he's led the team.

    "I've been really impressed by the way he's kept the team together. He's a player who is immensely talented and will bounce back."

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v South Africa - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India – Nov 5, 2023 India's Virat Kohli celebrates with Mohammed Shami after the match
    South Africa put mauling by India behind them
    India dominated the game from the first ball as they posted 326 for five on a tricky wicket, before skittling South Africa for 83
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England v Australia - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - November 4, 2023 England's Jos Buttler in action before losing his wicket, caught by Australia's Cameron Green off the bowling of Adam Zampa REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
    My form hurt England, Buttler says after World Cup exit
    The 2019 champions were eliminated after their sixth defeat in seven matches
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England v Sri Lanka - M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - October 26, 2023 England's Jos Buttler in action REUTERS
    Buttler shocked after latest loss
    A lot was expected of England heading into the tournament after their 2019 heroics on home soil
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England Practice - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - October 19, 2023 England's Jos Buttler with teammates during practice REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
    Buttler backs England to bounce back against South Africa
    Both teams are looking to recover and get their campaign back on track

    Opinion

    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response
    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine