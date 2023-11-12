England's poor World Cup doesn't mean 'huge clear-out,' says skipper Buttler

England's One-Day International setup will not undergo a major overhaul despite a dismal World Cup campaign, captain Jos Buttler said after his side's consolation victory over Pakistan on Saturday.

Their title defence long over after suffering six defeats in their first seven matches, England finished the campaign in India with a comprehensive 93-run win over the 1992 champions at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

With the win, they climbed to seventh place in the points table and secured a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

"It's not going to be a drastic change of playing style, like 2015. We know where we need to go," Buttler said.