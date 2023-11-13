India juggernaut faces familiar New Zealand hurdle in World Cup semis

A seemingly unstoppable India stand on the verge of their first World Cup final since the triumphant 2011 campaign on home soil but must face their bogey team in major events to get there, as they take on New Zealand in Wednesday's semi-final in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma's side have been in incredible form so far, winning all nine of their group matches including a four-wicket victory over the Black Caps in Dharamsala.

However, India were also heavily fancied to beat New Zealand at the same stage of the 2019 edition, only to lose by 18 runs at Old Trafford, while Kane Williamson's team also came out on top in the inaugural World Test Championship final two years ago.

Head coach Rahul Dravid said his team would be under pressure in their fourth consecutive World Cup semi-final.

"It's a knockout game. We have to accept the fact that there's going to be a certain amount of pressure," Dravid said after India thumped the Netherlands by 160 runs on Sunday to maintain their 100% record.

"But the way we've responded to pressure so far gives us a lot of belief, a lot of confidence. I don't think we'll change anything in the way we prepare or plan for the semi-finals."