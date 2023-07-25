    বাংলা

    India to host Australia ahead of ODI World Cup

    Australia will visit India for a three-match ODI series starting on Sep 22, which will be held in Mohali, Indore and Rajkot

    Reuters
    Published : 25 July 2023, 03:49 PM
    Updated : 25 July 2023, 03:49 PM

    India will host world Test champions Australia in a one-day international (ODI) series ahead of the World Cup before taking on England in Test matches, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Tuesday. 

    The Indian team is set to play 16 international matches, including five Tests, three ODIs and eight Twenty20s in the home season. 

    Australia will visit India for a three-match ODI series starting on Sep 22, which will be held in Mohali, Indore and Rajkot. 

    After the World Cup they will play five T20Is against Australia, starting on Nov 23 in Vizag.

    India will host England for a five-match Test series from Jan 25, which will be played at Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala. 

    Afghanistan will also visit India for their maiden white-ball bilateral tour, playing three T20Is from Jan 11. 

    Twice champions India will begin their World Cup campaign against Australia on Oct 8 in Chennai.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - Ashes - Fourth Test - England v Australia - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - Jul 23, 2023 General view as ground staff remove the covers ahead of the days play on day 5.
    Australia digests 'hollow' Ashes retention in Manchester rain
    Despite being robbed of victory by the weather, England have only themselves to blame for being on the wrong side of history, a Sydney Morning Herald article says
    Cricket - Ashes - Fourth Test - England v Australia - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - Jul 21, 2023 England's Mark Wood celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Travis Head.
    Australia trail by 162, struggle to fend off Wood
    A hostile spell of bowling from Mark Wood helped restrict Australia to 113-4 in their second innings on day three of the thrilling fourth Ashes test
    FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Previews - Melbourne, Australia - July 18, 2023 General view outside the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
    What are the host cities, venues for the Women's WC?
    Adelaide is coastal city and capital of the state of South Australia which lies close to the famous Barossa valley wine producing region
    Teary-eyed Tamim brings curtain down on glittering international career
    Tamim Iqbal retires from international cricket
    Bangladesh's ODI captain and highest run-getter makes the shock announcement at a media briefing in Chattogram. The BCB has yet to name his successor

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen