Ebadot, Shanto, Zakir put Tigers on course for huge lead

Seamer Ebadot Hossain turned up with his best figures at home before Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan smashed identical fifties to hand Bangladesh a 370-run lead at the end of the second day of the one-off Mirpur Test against Afghanistan.

On a 16-wicket day, Bangladesh blazed away to 134 for 1 in 23 overs at the close of play after skittling the visitors out for a measly 146 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.