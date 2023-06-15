    বাংলা

    Ebadot, Shanto, Zakir put Tigers on course for huge lead

    Bangladesh lead Afghanistan by 370 runs in the second innings with 9 wickets in hand

    Published : 15 June 2023, 02:05 PM
    Updated : 15 June 2023, 02:05 PM

    Seamer Ebadot Hossain turned up with his best figures at home before Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan smashed identical fifties to hand Bangladesh a 370-run lead at the end of the second day of the one-off Mirpur Test against Afghanistan.

    On a 16-wicket day, Bangladesh blazed away to 134 for 1 in 23 overs at the close of play after skittling the visitors out for a measly 146 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

    Earlier on Thursday, the Tigers had lost their last five wickets in the first innings for only nine runs as Nijat Masood bagged 5-79 to halt the hosts on 382.

    The hosts collapsed from 373 for 5 in just 4.5 overs and added 20 runs to their overnight total.

    Mehidy Hasan Miraz (48) and Mushfiqur Rahim (47), who were unbeaten overnight, added 83 runs for the sixth wicket but fell within six balls of each other on Thursday.

    Ebadot then used the extra bounce on track to his advantage and bagged 4 for 47 wickets. He employed the short ball to take out Abdul Malik (17) and Rahmat Shah (9).

    Afsar Zazai (36) and Amir Hamza (6) also fell to his bouncers, while Ebadot’s seaming partner Shoriful Islam chipped in with 2 for 28. He sent opener Ibrahim Zadran (6) and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (9) packing.

    Miraz and Taijul Islam also took two wickets apiece, mopping up Afghanistan's lower half. Miraz broke the 65-run stand between Zazai and Nasir Jamal by trapping the latter lbw for 35.

    Miraz completed his 150th wicket in Tests when he had Karim Janat stumped for 23. The innings ended with Bangladesh gaining a 236-run lead, and they chose to bat again.

    Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan both remained unbeaten at stumps, having both made 54 off 64 balls each. After Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who made a half-century in the first innings, fell for 17, Shanto and Zakir added 116 runs for the second-wicket stand.

    Having scored a century in his first dig, Shanto picked up where he left off. He did receive an early reprieve when Masood dropped him off his own bowling on 9, but Shanto shook it off to drive freely, while Zakir used the pull shot to good effect.

